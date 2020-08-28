Elrond Price Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One Elrond token can currently be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Binance, Bilaxy and Dcoin. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $262.11 million and $51.62 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00131863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.35 or 0.01658210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00200237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00158787 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,220,533,427 tokens. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Binance DEX, Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

