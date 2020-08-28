Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Position Increased by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,775,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 2.4% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Enbridge worth $53,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 22.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 155,763,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,533,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059,331 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 55.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,899,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $869,790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695,387 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 298.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,788,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 90.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,974,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 29.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,155,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.56. 2,039,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,429,883. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average is $32.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.50%.

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

