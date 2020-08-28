Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) rose 8.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 6,410,404 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 5,866,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

ENDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Endo International in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Endo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $696.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $687.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.99 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endo International PLC will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 20.4% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

