Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Position Lessened by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,255 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Energy Fuels worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Energy Fuels by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 217,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Energy Fuels by 39.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 192,946 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Energy Fuels by 110.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 107,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Energy Fuels by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,850,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 102,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth $98,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Energy Fuels from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

UUUU traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 122,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,374. Energy Fuels Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

