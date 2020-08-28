Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 3,182,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 1,560,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

UUUU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 107,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,850,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 102,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.