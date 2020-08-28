Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.29

Energy Fuels Inc (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and traded as low as $2.22. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 161,219 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $287.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.07.

About Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

