Enerplus (ERF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Enerplus (NYSE: ERF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/11/2020 – Enerplus was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/10/2020 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $4.50 to $5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Enerplus had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.00 to $4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Enerplus was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/7/2020 – Enerplus had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $5.00 to $4.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Enerplus had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Enerplus was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Enerplus stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.73. 899,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,093. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $647.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. Enerplus Corp has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $8.43.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.00 million. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 93.51% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Corp will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0076 dividend. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 11.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 84.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 89,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,433 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,826,186 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 562,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

