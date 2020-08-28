Enigma Price Up 61% Over Last Week (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Enigma has a total market cap of $59.28 million and approximately $6.81 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00006882 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Enigma has traded up 61% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.99 or 0.00738426 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00011994 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00033208 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.62 or 0.01117491 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

