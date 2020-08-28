Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.68

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and traded as high as $17.14. Enova International shares last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 275,100 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENVA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Enova International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $500.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.76. Enova International had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $253.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Enova International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Enova International Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,024 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Enova International by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 59,150 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Enova International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 49,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Enova International by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

