Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) shot up 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 1,085,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,644,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enservco in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

