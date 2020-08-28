Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s 4th Largest Position

JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 21,918 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 8.2% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $11,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 77,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 29,950 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,350,000 after buying an additional 227,230 shares during the period. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 624,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,348,000 after buying an additional 104,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,591,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,438,899. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

