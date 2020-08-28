Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $69.53

Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.53 and traded as low as $67.22. Epwin Group shares last traded at $68.50, with a volume of 32,049 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 69.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 76.05. The stock has a market cap of $95.90 million and a PE ratio of 9.08.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution segments. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; conservatories; and insulated glazing units.

