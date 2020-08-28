Essentia Trading 84.7% Higher This Week (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $62,272.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Essentia has traded 84.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Ethfinex.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001502 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00041882 BTC.
- Aave (LEND) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006819 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $632.17 or 0.05492612 BTC.
- Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.
- Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002976 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004101 BTC.
- Ren (REN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003872 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00032914 BTC.
- IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
About Essentia
Essentia Token Trading
Essentia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, CoinBene, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.