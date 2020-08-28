Ethic Inc. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,909 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises about 0.8% of Ethic Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after buying an additional 9,342,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after buying an additional 169,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,192,433,000 after buying an additional 31,673 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $958,350,000 after buying an additional 61,157 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,721,539 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $946,057,000 after buying an additional 21,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, June 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.40.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.19. 3,224,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,320,956. The company has a market cap of $158.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.18.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

