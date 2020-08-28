Ethic Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ethic Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 84.7% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,706,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,648,000 after purchasing an additional 110,423 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 81.9% in the second quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 63,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 28,529 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $2,184,303.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,263.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 302,757 shares of company stock valued at $40,202,474 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $138.21. 6,153,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,918,397. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $139.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.