Ethic Inc. Purchases 4,779 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.1% of Ethic Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,167,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,178,302. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.65 and a 200 day moving average of $79.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.