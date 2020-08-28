ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMU) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.25

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMU) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and traded as low as $8.21. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 807 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN stock. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMU) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned 1.70% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

