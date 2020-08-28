Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.19.

NASDAQ EVLO traded down $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,807. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 6.81. The stock has a market cap of $236.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.08. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 4,666,666 shares of Evelo Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $17,499,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

