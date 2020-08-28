Everus (EVR) One Day Volume Tops $90.00

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 72.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Everus has a total market capitalization of $15.45 million and approximately $90.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everus coin can now be purchased for $0.0332 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $7.50, $5.60 and $18.94. During the last week, Everus has traded down 38% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00041998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $633.77 or 0.05504193 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00032905 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Everus Profile

Everus is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,777,117 coins. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everus is everus.org . Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

Everus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

