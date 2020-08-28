Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stake Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 102,377 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.22% of Extra Space Storage worth $26,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 202.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 76.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.74. 602,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,077. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $124.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 97,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $10,132,157.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 409,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,700,782.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,216,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,939 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,133 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EXR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

