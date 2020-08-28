Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) Receives $2.56 Average PT from Analysts

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 20th.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

In related news, CEO Matthew R. Owens sold 256,783 shares of Extraction Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total value of $38,517.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,305 shares in the company, valued at $50,595.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 930,293 shares of company stock valued at $230,256. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 41.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 183,724 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 306,935 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 341,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XOG remained flat at $$0.27 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,002,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.34. Extraction Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.