Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) Receives $2.56 Average PT from Analysts

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.56.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 20th.
In related news, CEO Matthew R. Owens sold 256,783 shares of Extraction Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total value of $38,517.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,305 shares in the company, valued at $50,595.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 930,293 shares of company stock valued at $230,256. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:XOG remained flat at $$0.27 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,002,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.34. Extraction Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $4.60.
About Extraction Oil & Gas
Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.
