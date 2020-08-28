Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 64,060 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.9% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $70,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Facebook by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,619,569,000 after buying an additional 4,236,566 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 6,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after buying an additional 3,897,184 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1,141.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after buying an additional 3,542,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $521,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,987. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $10.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $293.22. 30,173,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,926,492. The company has a market capitalization of $835.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.74.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC upped their target price on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.42.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

