Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Cut by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,154 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.1% of Ethic Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 223.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 177,179 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 23.3% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $10.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $293.22. The company had a trading volume of 30,173,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,926,492. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.74. The stock has a market cap of $835.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total transaction of $42,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,987. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.42.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

