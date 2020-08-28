Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “

Get Fanhua alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FANH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fanhua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ FANH traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.87. The company had a trading volume of 45,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Fanhua has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 94.87 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $102.05 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Fanhua will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the first quarter worth about $263,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fanhua by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 24,491 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Fanhua during the second quarter worth about $5,084,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fanhua by 17.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,439,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,956,000 after purchasing an additional 216,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Fanhua during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fanhua (FANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.