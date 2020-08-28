Fast Access Blockchain (FAB) Hits 1-Day Volume of $915.00

Fast Access Blockchain (CURRENCY:FAB) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. Fast Access Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and $915.00 worth of Fast Access Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fast Access Blockchain has traded up 67.5% against the US dollar. One Fast Access Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0862 or 0.00000760 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and FCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00126637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.11 or 0.01631715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00203022 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000824 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00154921 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Fast Access Blockchain

Fast Access Blockchain’s total supply is 40,663,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,320,115 coins. Fast Access Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fast Access Blockchain’s official website is fabcoin.co . Fast Access Blockchain’s official message board is medium.com/fast-access-blockchain

Buying and Selling Fast Access Blockchain

