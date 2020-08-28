Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.55

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:FRX) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and traded as low as $6.88. Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 342 shares.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.99. The company has a market cap of $301.74 million and a P/E ratio of -10.74.

In related news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 12,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.99, for a total transaction of C$96,671.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,355,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,832,568.97. Also, Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade sold 12,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.99, for a total value of C$102,914.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,265,234.36. Insiders sold a total of 122,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,647 in the last quarter.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

