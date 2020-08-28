Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Holdings Boosted by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 871.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,388 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 83.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,871 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,644,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,991,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,602 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,328,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,804,000 after acquiring an additional 888,556 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 22.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,757,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,498,000 after buying an additional 698,166 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FNF traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.20. 2,407,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,404. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average is $31.96. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 133,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,241.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $855,250.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 256,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,782,801.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,181 shares of company stock worth $10,771,071. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

