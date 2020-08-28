First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Up 5.3%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)’s stock price was up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.21. Approximately 4,429,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 6,094,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $7.80 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.45.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.21.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 361,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 100,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 45,491 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 27.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 196.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,071 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 37,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

