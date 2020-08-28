First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) Director Acquires $12,983.88 in Stock

First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) Director M Kathryn Burkey acquired 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $12,983.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FUNC traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 19,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. First United Corp has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 15.31%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUNC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First United by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First United by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First United by 165.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First United by 262.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First United in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of First United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

