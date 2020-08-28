Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC grew its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,574 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 5.5% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $19,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $3,491,000. Thames Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 375.7% in the second quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 14,597 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,612,000 after buying an additional 350,957 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 57.8% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,469,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,467,000 after buying an additional 264,090 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,252,374.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,133 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,209.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,107,996 shares of company stock worth $501,248,859 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,961,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,685,890. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.65 and its 200 day moving average is $101.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FISV. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.62.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

