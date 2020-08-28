Flash Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.29 Million (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Flash has a total market cap of $5.29 million and $34.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flash has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flash coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00131863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.35 or 0.01658210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00200237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00158787 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash was first traded on August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

