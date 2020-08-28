Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Shares Up 5%

Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY)’s share price shot up 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.76. 277,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 352,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.
Several research firms have commented on FLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Fly Leasing from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $218.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.07.
Fly Leasing Company Profile (NYSE:FLY)
Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.
