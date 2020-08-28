Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Shares Up 5%

Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY)’s share price shot up 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.76. 277,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 352,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Several research firms have commented on FLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Fly Leasing from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $218.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 17.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,045,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,005,000 after buying an additional 448,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 1.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after buying an additional 33,543 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 15.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after buying an additional 149,811 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the first quarter valued at about $3,766,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 2,010.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 432,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

