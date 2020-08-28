FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) will post $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. FMC reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year sales of $4.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FMC.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. FMC’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.35.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.15. 889,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,230. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. FMC has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $112.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $5,741,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in FMC by 1.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 1.0% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of FMC by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of FMC by 1.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FMC (FMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.