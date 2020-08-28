Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Up 9.5%

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s share price shot up 9.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.11. 1,494,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,677,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

A number of research firms have commented on FOSL. ValuEngine raised shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fossil Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

The company has a market cap of $313.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.48. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 7.41%.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey purchased 120,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 850,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,085,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 43.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,307 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 663,785 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 93.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,046,067 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 505,049 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 87.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 947,769 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 441,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,969 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 41,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 33.6% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 480,467 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 120,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

