Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 1,022 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,473,368,000 after buying an additional 743,155 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,308,281,000 after purchasing an additional 505,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,207,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,636,366,000 after purchasing an additional 897,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,513,118,000 after purchasing an additional 364,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NVIDIA from $425.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BofA Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.54.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $671,374,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 361,723 shares of company stock valued at $147,178,586 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $505.13. 7,893,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,657,890. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.72. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $159.00 and a one year high of $516.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.67 billion, a PE ratio of 93.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

