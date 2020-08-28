Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Trading Up 5%

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)’s share price was up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.65. Approximately 16,411,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 25,419,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 2.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3,870.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,751,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,819,000 after purchasing an additional 29,001,705 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $54,551,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $54,892,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,163,448 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,334 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.