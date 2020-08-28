Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €51.26 ($60.31).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

FRE stock traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €39.42 ($46.38). The company had a trading volume of 1,264,747 shares. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($94.12). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €42.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €41.20.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

