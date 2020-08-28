Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Down 6.1%

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) traded down 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.52 and last traded at $30.25. 1,672,640 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 248% from the average session volume of 480,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.66 million, a P/E ratio of 253.35 and a beta of 1.93.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 5.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $159,965.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,236.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 136,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $5,755,403.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,843,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,898 shares of company stock valued at $10,723,562 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the period. 59.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

