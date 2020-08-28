G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives $59.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 870,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,117,000 after purchasing an additional 510,014 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 3,196.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 434,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 420,834 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 1,253.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 141,503 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 295.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 141,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GTHX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.16. 364,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,027. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The firm has a market cap of $593.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.04.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83). On average, equities research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.