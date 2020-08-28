GAP (NYSE:GPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

GAP (NYSE:GPS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Shares of GAP stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.38. 20,052,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,153,824. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.51. GAP has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $19.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised GAP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.39.

In related news, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John Strain purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $70,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,944.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

