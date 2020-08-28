Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 365.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 125,395 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $15,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 23.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.57. The company had a trading volume of 845,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,752. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $105.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 54.83%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra lowered their price target on Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.86.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 14,720 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,470,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $362,519.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,252. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

