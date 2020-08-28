GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Trading Up 9.5%

GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) was up 9.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 487,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 928,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of GEE Group from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GEE Group stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,627 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 3.53% of GEE Group worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

