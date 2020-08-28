General Motors (NYSE:GM) Holdings Lowered by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,047,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,162,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in General Motors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 100,416,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,086,664,000 after buying an additional 6,189,518 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,007,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $831,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,442 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,555,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $801,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689,152 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,179,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $377,147,000 after purchasing an additional 259,438 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura dropped their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,116,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,431,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The company had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

