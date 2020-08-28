Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) shares rose 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.29. Approximately 39,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 182,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

GBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.76.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.90). On average, analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James E. Flynn purchased 225,000 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $4,275,000.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $494,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $635,000.

About Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co develops gene therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases. It focuses in the areas of liver, eye, muscle, and brain disorders. Generation Bio Co was formerly known as Torus Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Generation Bio Co in November 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

