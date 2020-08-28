Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $744.10

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Limited (LON:GSS)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $744.10 and traded as low as $737.00. Genesis Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at $755.00, with a volume of 12,212 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 744.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 696.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.15 million and a P/E ratio of 2.95.

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile (LON:GSS)

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

