GenesisX (XGS) Trading 27% Lower Over Last Week

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last week, GenesisX has traded down 27% against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. GenesisX has a market cap of $15,735.64 and $112.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000056 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GenesisX

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,702,082 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

