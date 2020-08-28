Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) shares dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 4,890,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 5,441,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

GNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Genworth Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. Genworth Financial’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 199.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,731 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 174,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 31,031 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,346,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 61,239 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genworth Financial Company Profile (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

