GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Decreased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,786 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,551 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 49.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,560 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,713 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 361,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GSK traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.59. 141,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,647. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $100.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4914 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 61.20%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold”.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

