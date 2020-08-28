Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises about 1.6% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 264.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Global Payments by 98.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 2,928.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Global Payments from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.06.

Global Payments stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.27. 1,440,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,124. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.68.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.