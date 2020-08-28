GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Tops $0.0166 on Top Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $297,156.47 and approximately $11,668.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,344.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $383.41 or 0.03379707 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.17 or 0.02319820 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00491712 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.32 or 0.00787300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011144 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00055943 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.89 or 0.00651299 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000235 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00013631 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

